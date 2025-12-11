FTSE 100 Gains: Precious Metal Miners Lift UK's Leading Index

The FTSE 100 experienced a boost on Thursday, as gains in precious metal miners led to a 0.5% rise in the index. The advance came in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut decision, which provided a positive sentiment for investors worldwide.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 25 basis points, marking a cautious approach to monetary policy amid uncertainties in the labor market. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 saw modest gains, increasing by 0.10%.

Speculation continues regarding further easing from the U.S. central bank, with eyes now set on the UK's October GDP data. The Bank of England is anticipated to cut interest rates next week, as economists predict a 25-basis-point reduction to 3.75% due to decreasing inflation and softer economic signals.