Left Menu

FTSE 100 Gains: Precious Metal Miners Lift UK's Leading Index

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5% on Thursday, driven by gains in precious metal miners, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. Investors are now focused on the UK's October GDP data and potential interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:59 IST
FTSE 100 Gains: Precious Metal Miners Lift UK's Leading Index
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 experienced a boost on Thursday, as gains in precious metal miners led to a 0.5% rise in the index. The advance came in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut decision, which provided a positive sentiment for investors worldwide.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 25 basis points, marking a cautious approach to monetary policy amid uncertainties in the labor market. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 saw modest gains, increasing by 0.10%.

Speculation continues regarding further easing from the U.S. central bank, with eyes now set on the UK's October GDP data. The Bank of England is anticipated to cut interest rates next week, as economists predict a 25-basis-point reduction to 3.75% due to decreasing inflation and softer economic signals.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025