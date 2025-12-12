U.S. Expands Ship Seizures to Pressure Venezuela

The United States is stepping up its efforts to intercept ships carrying Venezuelan oil, intensifying pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This move follows the recent seizure of a tanker, marking the first interception of a Venezuelan oil cargo since the imposition of U.S. sanctions in 2019.

This tactical escalation is part of a broader U.S. strategy targeting vessels that also transport oil from other sanctioned nations like Iran. The plan has put maritime stakeholders on alert, with many now re-evaluating their voyages to avoid potential seizure.

The recent actions aim not only to tighten economic restraints on the Venezuelan government, reliant on oil exports for revenue, but also to deny proceeds that could support what the U.S. describes as hostile regimes and narcoterrorism.

