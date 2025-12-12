Lula and Maduro Break Silence: Renewed Dialogues Amid Tensions
Brazil's President Lula and Venezuela's Maduro discussed regional issues during a call, marking their first interaction since the contested Venezuelan elections. Lula expressed concerns over increasing U.S. military activities in the Caribbean. Despite offering to mediate U.S.-Venezuela negotiations, Lula has yet to hear from Washington.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently reconnected via a phone call, focusing on regional issues in South America and the Caribbean. This conversation marked their first since before Venezuela's disputed presidential election last year.
The Brazilian government acknowledged the 'quick call' on December 2, highlighting that there were no developments post-call. Notably, Brazilian daily O Globo initially broke the news, mentioning that Lula voiced concerns about the increasing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. The military buildup is seen as part of President Donald Trump's intensified pressure on Maduro's socialist regime.
Previously, Lula, a leftist leader, had proposed acting as a mediator between the U.S. and Venezuela during discussions with Trump, but has yet to receive confirmation or genuine interest from Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
