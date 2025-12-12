Left Menu

Lula and Maduro Break Silence: Renewed Dialogues Amid Tensions

Brazil's President Lula and Venezuela's Maduro discussed regional issues during a call, marking their first interaction since the contested Venezuelan elections. Lula expressed concerns over increasing U.S. military activities in the Caribbean. Despite offering to mediate U.S.-Venezuela negotiations, Lula has yet to hear from Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:51 IST
Lula and Maduro Break Silence: Renewed Dialogues Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently reconnected via a phone call, focusing on regional issues in South America and the Caribbean. This conversation marked their first since before Venezuela's disputed presidential election last year.

The Brazilian government acknowledged the 'quick call' on December 2, highlighting that there were no developments post-call. Notably, Brazilian daily O Globo initially broke the news, mentioning that Lula voiced concerns about the increasing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. The military buildup is seen as part of President Donald Trump's intensified pressure on Maduro's socialist regime.

Previously, Lula, a leftist leader, had proposed acting as a mediator between the U.S. and Venezuela during discussions with Trump, but has yet to receive confirmation or genuine interest from Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025