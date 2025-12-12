Escalation in Eastern Congo: Civilians Bear the Brunt

More than 400 civilians have tragically lost their lives in South Kivu province, located in eastern Congo, due to an intensified offensive by the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group. Regional officials reported the involvement of Rwandan special forces in Uvira, adding a layer of complexity to the conflict.

The escalation comes on the heels of a US-mediated peace agreement between the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, although the M23 group was not included and continues separate negotiations. Accusations of ceasefire violations run rampant from both sides, with the situation now affecting civilians and displacing thousands.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urgently called for an end to hostilities, while Burundian officials express deep concerns over potential threats to their economic capital, Bujumbura. With over 100 armed groups vying for control in this mineral-rich territory, the humanitarian crisis persists, exacerbating regional tensions.

