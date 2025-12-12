Left Menu

Market Seesaw: Dow's Record High and Tech's Tumble

The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped due to Oracle's poor financial forecasts, impacting AI-related stocks. Conversely, the Dow Jones reached a record high as investors turned to value stocks. The Federal Reserve's policy update was less hawkish than anticipated, influencing market dynamics with expectations of further monetary easing.

The Nasdaq Composite Index took a hit Thursday after Oracle's financial forecasts disappointed, pushing investors away from AI-linked stocks. Oracle's declining share price, down 11%, prompted fears of a potential AI bubble, reminiscent of the early 2000s dotcom bust. The company attributed the slump to higher-than-expected annual spending estimates, suggesting that its extensive investment in AI cloud services might be outpacing revenue generation. Consequently, Oracle was the biggest loser on the S&P 500 and faced its steepest quarterly loss since mid-2001.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record high as investors rotated into value stocks following a less aggressive policy update from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's decision to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points, alongside Chair Jerome Powell's indication of a pause on further rate cuts, provided relief to investors. Insights suggest that the less hawkish policy anticipated increased global growth, influencing a rally in small-cap stocks and cyclicals.

Despite the mixed market performance, sector dynamics were notable. Materials, financials, and industrials led gains, while technology and communications services lagged. Heavyweight tech stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom also faced declines. Elsewhere, Disney's stock rose following a considerable $1 billion investment in OpenAI, highlighting ongoing corporate manoeuvers amidst economic shifts.

