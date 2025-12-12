Federal Judge Blocks Termination of Disaster Mitigation Program

A federal judge in Boston has halted the Trump administration's attempt to end a key Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant program structured to defend against natural disasters. The ruling, delivered by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns, supports 20 states, primarily Democratic-led, which contended that the administration lacked the authority to terminate the program and redirect the funds approved by Congress.

The controversial decision by the Department of Homeland Security, announced in April, labeled the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program as wasteful and politicized. However, Judge Stearns, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, declared the action as "unlawful executive encroachment" on Congressional authority over appropriations.

The BRIC program, critical in providing support to state and local governments for infrastructure protection before the occurrence of natural disasters, was safeguarded by the ruling, which blocks its current cancellation. According to the lawsuit, FEMA sanctioned approximately $4.5 billion in grants for nearly 2,000 projects in the past four years, with significant effects on communities reliant on the program to prevent disaster impact.

