Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives in Andhra Pradesh

A devastating bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the loss of at least nine lives, prompting reactions from national and state leaders. The mishap occurred when a bus overturned on the ghat road connecting Chinturu and Bhadrachalam, according to ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured. In an official message, she highlighted the magnitude of the tragedy that has befallen these communities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his grief and assured thorough support for the victims' families. He emphasized that officials have been directed to ensure adequate medical aid for the injured while investigations into the cause of the accident continue. Survivors are receiving treatment at Bhadrachalam Hospital as authorities work to identify the victims.