President Murmu Assures Support to Displaced Persons in Manipur

In a significant move to address concerns in Manipur, President Droupadi Murmu met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Imphal, reaffirming the government's commitment to support them in securing homes and livelihoods. President Murmu promised relentless efforts towards fostering stability and economic growth in the region.

The President emphasized the government's role in facilitating peace and prosperity, urging for strengthened community harmony. This assurance came directly from President Murmu during her visit, underscoring the administration's dedication to improving conditions for those displaced internally.

In a separate concern, President Murmu extended her condolences to the families affected by a tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Highlighting her empathy on social media, she wished for the swift recovery of the injured and expressed sorrow for the lives lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)