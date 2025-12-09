CDM Marks 56th Raising Day with Run, Cycling Event and Women Empowerment Initiatives

The College of Defence Management (CDM), one of India’s premier tri-service institutions for defence leadership and management education, celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 8, 2025, in Secunderabad, Telangana. The event showcased the institute’s deep commitment to excellence, professional development, and community participation.

Raising Day Run and Cycling Event Promotes Fitness & Camaraderie

To commemorate the day, CDM—in collaboration with the Purple Pacers and Purple Pedallers clubs—organised a vibrant Raising Day Run and Cycling Event. The initiative encouraged physical fitness, teamwork, and wellness among officers, staff, and families while reflecting CDM’s ethos of holistic development for Armed Forces personnel.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from:

Officer trainees

Service members from all three branches

Families and civilian staff

Valedictory Ceremony of DRIWE: Empowering Defence Spouses

A significant highlight of the celebrations was the valedictory ceremony of the “Developing Responsible Citizens by Investing in Women Empowerment (DRIWE)” programme. This certificate course, conducted in partnership with Osmania University, aims to enhance:

Leadership qualities

Entrepreneurial skills

Social awareness

Community engagement

Personal empowerment

among spouses of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) officer trainees.

The programme reflects CDM’s dedication to supporting not just officers but also the families who play a crucial role in the defence ecosystem.

Navy Band ‘Symphony’ Elevates the Celebrations

Adding cultural vibrancy to the day, the Indian Navy’s Band ‘Symphony’ delivered a special musical performance. Their repertoire brought energy and ceremonial grandeur to the celebration and was warmly received by attendees.

CDM: A Premier Institution Strengthening Defence Leadership

Established in 1970, the College of Defence Management has evolved into a leading tri-service institution that integrates modern management principles with defence planning, leadership and decision-making.

Key achievements include:

Running its flagship Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC)

Training over 660 officers from friendly foreign nations, bolstering defence diplomacy

Enhancing organisational effectiveness across the Indian Armed Forces

Promoting global understanding through international military education programmes

CDM continues to be a cornerstone in India’s defence management architecture.

Leadership Message: Commitment to “Victory Through Excellence”

On this occasion, Maj. Gen. G. Srinivas, Commandant of CDM, congratulated all ranks, civilian defence employees, faculty, and families. He reaffirmed CDM’s unwavering commitment to advancing professional military education in the true spirit of its motto: “Victory Through Excellence.”

The Raising Day celebrations concluded with high motivation and strong participation, reflecting the institution’s vibrant culture and dedication to continuous improvement.