EU's Uneven EV Transition: Navigating Divergent Adoption Trends

Across Europe, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) showcases a stark contrast, largely reflecting regional economic disparities.

The European Union's push towards electrification has found a more receptive audience in the northern and western parts of the continent, where subsidies and infrastructure investments have spurred significant growth in EV sales.

Conversely, southern and eastern European nations have struggled with adoption, hindered by the high cost of EVs and a dearth of charging infrastructure, prompting the EU to reconsider its emission targets for 2035.

