Diplomatic Dilemma: Norway Ambassador's Court Attendance Sparks Controversy in Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Norway's ambassador over his attendance at a court case involving social media posts by activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir. This action was deemed a breach of diplomatic protocol. The case highlights international diplomatic sensitivities and differing interpretations of standard practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 07:22 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Norwegian ambassador, Per Albert Ilsaas, over what it deems 'unwarranted attendance' at a Supreme Court proceeding. His presence caused a stir online as it involved a case of social media controversies.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, described the ambassador's attendance as a breach of diplomatic norms and international law, emphasizing the need for adherence to the Vienna Convention.

Activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir defended the ambassador, challenging accusations of protocol breach. The incident underlines tensions and interpretations surrounding diplomatic involvement in national judicial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

