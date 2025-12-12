Diplomatic Dilemma: Norway Ambassador's Court Attendance Sparks Controversy in Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Norwegian ambassador, Per Albert Ilsaas, over what it deems 'unwarranted attendance' at a Supreme Court proceeding. His presence caused a stir online as it involved a case of social media controversies.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, described the ambassador's attendance as a breach of diplomatic norms and international law, emphasizing the need for adherence to the Vienna Convention.

Activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir defended the ambassador, challenging accusations of protocol breach. The incident underlines tensions and interpretations surrounding diplomatic involvement in national judicial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)