Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Appeals for Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

Rajya Sabha members of the National Conference submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and addressing humanitarian issues related to prisoner conditions. They highlighted the distress caused by incarcerating detainees far from their families and the need for dignity, justice, and administrative clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:35 IST
Rajya Sabha Appeals for Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Rajya Sabha representing the National Conference have formally appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, an issue resonating with constitutional, democratic, and humanitarian significance. The memorandum, sent on Monday by NC MPs Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, and Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, delineates deep concerns over current policies.

Emphasizing the plight of families with loved ones detained in distant prisons, the memorandum outlines significant hardships endured, including long travel distances, prohibitive legal costs, and limited visitation. The leaders argue that this policy unjustly punishes families for socio-economic vulnerabilities rather than addressing criminal offenses.

Citing promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court observations, the NC leaders call for urgent, concrete actions to restore statehood, asserting that delays exacerbate democratic and administrative distress. They also urge the notification of business rules in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance governance efficiency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025