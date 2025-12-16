Rajya Sabha Appeals for Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

Members of Rajya Sabha representing the National Conference have formally appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, an issue resonating with constitutional, democratic, and humanitarian significance. The memorandum, sent on Monday by NC MPs Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, and Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, delineates deep concerns over current policies.

Emphasizing the plight of families with loved ones detained in distant prisons, the memorandum outlines significant hardships endured, including long travel distances, prohibitive legal costs, and limited visitation. The leaders argue that this policy unjustly punishes families for socio-economic vulnerabilities rather than addressing criminal offenses.

Citing promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court observations, the NC leaders call for urgent, concrete actions to restore statehood, asserting that delays exacerbate democratic and administrative distress. They also urge the notification of business rules in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance governance efficiency and accountability.

