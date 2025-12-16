Left Menu

Path to Prosperity: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Trillion-Dollar UP Economy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Uttar Pradesh's progress towards becoming a USD 1-trillion economy, highlighting achievements in GSDP growth, agricultural contribution, tourism, and infrastructure development. He emphasized continuous review and inter-departmental coordination to ensure economic growth and timely execution of projects, while promoting road safety and digital initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:10 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath evaluated the strides made in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward a USD 1-trillion economy. He noted the state's steady GSDP growth and its increased share in the national economy, now contributing 9 percent, up from 8.6 percent in the previous years.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for ongoing evaluation, urging ministers to lead monthly checks and officials to prioritize quick action on files. In agriculture, Uttar Pradesh's share of 21 percent in national foodgrain output was spotlighted, alongside growth in tourism and energy sectors.

Adityanath also focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting digital libraries, improving road safety, and expanding health services. He encouraged the use of solar energy, marking achievements in reduced power theft and technical losses, which could lead to increased central benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

