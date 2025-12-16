Path to Prosperity: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Trillion-Dollar UP Economy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath evaluated the strides made in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward a USD 1-trillion economy. He noted the state's steady GSDP growth and its increased share in the national economy, now contributing 9 percent, up from 8.6 percent in the previous years.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for ongoing evaluation, urging ministers to lead monthly checks and officials to prioritize quick action on files. In agriculture, Uttar Pradesh's share of 21 percent in national foodgrain output was spotlighted, alongside growth in tourism and energy sectors.

Adityanath also focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure, promoting digital libraries, improving road safety, and expanding health services. He encouraged the use of solar energy, marking achievements in reduced power theft and technical losses, which could lead to increased central benefits.

