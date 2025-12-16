Left Menu

India's Insurance Sector Revolution: FDI Cap Raised to Lure Global Capital

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a landmark move to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in India's insurance sector to 100%. This initiative aims to attract more capital, bolster competition, and make insurance affordable. The Lok Sabha passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill to amend existing insurance laws.

Updated: 16-12-2025 22:22 IST
In a historic move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the removal of the FDI cap in India's insurance sector, allowing for up to 100% foreign investment. The government seeks to attract global capital, enhance competition, and make insurance policies more affordable for Indian citizens.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman elaborated on the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill, aimed at amending outdated insurance laws. She emphasized the potential influx of more players in the market, bringing state-of-the-art technology and competitive insurance products.

With the passage of this bill, the ministry expects a significant increase in foreign investment. Additionally, the bill proposes various structural reforms, including reduced GST on insurance premiums, empowerment of regulatory bodies, and increased autonomy for key insurance institutions like LIC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

