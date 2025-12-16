Lok Sabha passes insurance amendment bill to raise FDI to 100 per cent.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
