India's Insurance Sector Revolution: Lok Sabha Approves Landmark FDI Bill

The Lok Sabha has passed a pivotal bill amending insurance laws to elevate policyholder protection, stimulate sector growth, and increase Foreign Direct Investment limit from 74% to 100%. This move is aligned with the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' and aims to boost regulatory oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha approved a crucial bill aimed at revolutionizing India's insurance sector. The 'Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025' seeks to amend pivotal legislations, boost policyholder protection, and raise the FDI limit from 74% to 100% in this sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the House, emphasized the government's commitment to robust regulatory measures aligned with their long-term objective of achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047.' She highlighted the necessity for stronger oversight and streamlined operations to ensure seamless services. However, the opposition opposed the move.

The Bill also marks a strategic shift by mandating insurance companies and intermediaries to include 'insurance' in their names, offering suspended licenses for intermediaries, which allows for compliance time. This decision targets attracting steady foreign investment, fostering technological advancements, and enhancing nationwide insurance coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

