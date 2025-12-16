Left Menu

Protean eGov Technologies Stakes Claim in NSDL Payments Bank

Protean eGov Technologies is acquiring a 4.95% stake in NSDL Payments Bank for Rs 30 crore to advance future-ready banking technologies and expand within the financial ecosystem. The transaction, aligned with Protean's vision for digital infrastructure, is set to finalize within 60 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protean eGov Technologies announced its acquisition of a 4.95% stake in NSDL Payments Bank on Tuesday, investing Rs 30 crore into the venture.

An official statement from Protean highlighted the collaboration as a strategic move to develop and scale banking technologies, fostering innovation across the financial sector.

The agreement, reflecting Protean's long-term commitment to building robust digital infrastructure, is expected to conclude within the next 60 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

