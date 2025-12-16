Protean eGov Technologies Stakes Claim in NSDL Payments Bank

Protean eGov Technologies announced its acquisition of a 4.95% stake in NSDL Payments Bank on Tuesday, investing Rs 30 crore into the venture.

An official statement from Protean highlighted the collaboration as a strategic move to develop and scale banking technologies, fostering innovation across the financial sector.

The agreement, reflecting Protean's long-term commitment to building robust digital infrastructure, is expected to conclude within the next 60 days.

