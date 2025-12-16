Left Menu

Global Markets Edge Lower Amid Mixed U.S. Jobs Data and Russia-Ukraine Talks

Global equities fell and U.S. Treasury yields dropped as investors processed ambiguous U.S. jobs data and prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The latest nonfarm payroll report added to economic uncertainty, influencing Federal Reserve rate expectations and impacting various market indices and commodities including oil prices.

16-12-2025
Global markets faced downward pressure on Tuesday, with MSCI's global equities gauge and U.S. Treasury yields reflecting investor unease over the latest U.S. jobs data and hints of a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement. The Labor Department's report disclosed a rise of 64,000 in nonfarm payrolls, rekindling uncertainty.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, with the figures intensely scrutinized for impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. Analysts noted the data as 'Goldilocks'—neither overly positive nor negative, providing ammunition for both hawkish and dovish Federal Reserve interpretations.

Stock indices in the U.S. and Asia experienced declines amidst fluctuating oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields. Notably, Brent crude dipped below $60 per barrel as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine seemingly progressed, which may ease sanctions and increase oil supply.

