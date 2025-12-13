Left Menu

Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Drop Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Wall Street indices declined as investors shifted focus from technology due to concerns about an AI bubble and rising U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve's stance against easing monetary policy contributed to market unease. Broadcom and Oracle's negative outlooks on AI investments compounded these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 02:33 IST
Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Drop Amid Rising Treasury Yields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices saw a downturn on Friday, as investors exited technology stocks amidst growing concerns over an AI bubble and the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields. This unease was exacerbated after a faction of Federal Reserve officials criticized easing monetary policies.

Broadcom's shares suffered a hit following the chipmaker's warning about slimmer future margins, reflecting worries over the profitability of AI investments. Oracle also faced a near 11% sell-off due to a weak financial forecast, further dragging on market sentiment in the technology sector.

The slump affected broader stock market indices, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both recording significant losses. Meanwhile, investors remained cautiously optimistic, awaiting the Labor Department's key reports on nonfarm payrolls and consumer inflation data in the coming week to gauge economic health.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025