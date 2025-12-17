Left Menu

UK Stocks Surge as Inflation Drop Fuels Rate Cut Optimism

UK stocks saw a significant rise as home builders and banks led gains following a sharper-than-expected drop in inflation. This decline bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England, further driving up the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices.

17-12-2025
UK stocks enjoyed a robust session on Wednesday, driven by strong performances in the home building and banking sectors. This uptick followed a sharper-than-anticipated drop in inflation, fueling anticipations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 index rebounded with a 0.9% increase, propelled by the drop in British inflation to 3.2% in November. This decrease, accentuated by lower food prices and Black Friday deals, set the stage for rate cut hopes, which could materialize imminently.

In addition to home builders, bank stocks surged, with HSBC leading the charge. Energy and medical sector stocks also posted gains. Meanwhile, Serco's shares soared on optimistic profit forecasts, propelling the FTSE 100 towards its most successful year since 2009, outpacing the S&P 500.

