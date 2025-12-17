Raghav Chadha Advocates Annual Health Checkups as Citizen Right

In a comprehensive push for healthcare reform, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has called on the government to legislate annual health checkups as a right for every citizen. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chadha emphasized the growing incidence of sudden health emergencies, especially among younger individuals, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chadha recounted numerous reports of young people suffering heart attacks during weddings or sports activities. He underscored the importance of preventive healthcare, noting that regular health checkups could significantly diminish the risk of chronic diseases. Chadha proposed the establishment of a systematic approach to provide all Indians with crucial health services.

Furthermore, Chadha criticized the so-called 'quick commerce' applications, describing them as oppressive towards gig workers. He urged a ban on 10-minute delivery apps, claiming they exploit workers, driving up company valuations without providing employee protections.

He highlighted how companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto have thrived on the hard work of their delivery personnel, who face harsh working conditions. These gig workers frequently endure reckless driving, anxiety, and fluctuating heart rates due to the pressure of meeting tight delivery windows, without the safeguards regular workers enjoy.

Chadha pointed out the severe impacts of the 10-minute delivery promise on gig workers, including risk to personal safety and well-being. He called for urgent reform to protect these vulnerable workers from exploitation and ensure they receive fair treatment and rights.

