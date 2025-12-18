Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump's Blockade Threat Alters Venezuelan Oil Routes

Oil vessels are redirecting from Venezuela after US President Donald Trump threatened a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers. This move aims to cut off Maduro's access to vital oil revenue. The threat has led to shifts in tanker routes, disrupting energy flows and raising geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:08 IST
  • United States

In a dramatic move to escalate pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump has threatened a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. This maneuver aims to choke off revenue from the country's vast oil reserves critical to Maduro's regime.

The announcement has led some oil vessels to divert from Venezuelan routes, as Trump's statement created uncertainty and fear among shipping companies. This disruption has noticeably impacted energy flows, with several tankers altering their courses to avoid potential sanctions. Among these vessels is the Hyperion, heading away from Venezuela.

Trump's threats coincide with longstanding US sanctions that prevent Americans from purchasing Venezuelan crude oil without Treasury Department licenses. This has birthed a shadow fleet of sanctioned ships. Analysts now witness increased deviations and loitering by these vessels anxious about US actions.

