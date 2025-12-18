Tensions Rise as Trump's Blockade Threat Alters Venezuelan Oil Routes

In a dramatic move to escalate pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, US President Donald Trump has threatened a 'blockade' on sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. This maneuver aims to choke off revenue from the country's vast oil reserves critical to Maduro's regime.

The announcement has led some oil vessels to divert from Venezuelan routes, as Trump's statement created uncertainty and fear among shipping companies. This disruption has noticeably impacted energy flows, with several tankers altering their courses to avoid potential sanctions. Among these vessels is the Hyperion, heading away from Venezuela.

Trump's threats coincide with longstanding US sanctions that prevent Americans from purchasing Venezuelan crude oil without Treasury Department licenses. This has birthed a shadow fleet of sanctioned ships. Analysts now witness increased deviations and loitering by these vessels anxious about US actions.