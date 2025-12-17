UEFA's Heavy Sanctions Hit European Soccer Clubs

European soccer clubs have come under intense scrutiny following UEFA's latest disciplinary measures announced on Wednesday. Bayern Munich, in particular, faced severe penalties, totaling 116,000 euros in fines and a mandate to partially close their stadium for an upcoming Champions League game. These sanctions come after fans obstructed public passageways and ignited fireworks during a match against Sporting.

In addition, UEFA decided to enforce a previously suspended punishment, as a result, the Allianz Stadium's sectors 111 to 114 will remain closed for Bayern's next UEFA home match against Union Saint-Gilloise on January 21. A further closure of the South Tribune is also imposed but remains suspended invoking a two-year probation period.

Furthermore, Eintracht Frankfurt and other clubs like Sporting, Lille, and Maccabi Tel-Aviv have faced similar penalties for crowd disturbances and inappropriate actions during games, highlighting UEFA's firm stand on maintaining decorum in football arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)