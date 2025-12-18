Power Engineers and Allies Rally Against Controversial SHANTI Bill

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), in conjunction with central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for December 23. They are rallying against the SHANTI Bill, which recently passed the Lok Sabha, as it seeks to open India's nuclear sector to private players.

According to AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey, the bill threatens India's nuclear safety and accountability framework by allowing large-scale private and foreign involvement. The SHANTI Bill aims to usher in a profit-driven licensing system, which could lead to financial burdens of nuclear accidents being shifted to the victims and the State.

Protestors are demanding the bill's withdrawal, restoration of stringent liability provisions, and the creation of a truly independent nuclear regulatory authority. They call for stronger environmental and labor protections, alongside clear Parliamentary oversight on foreign involvement in nuclear projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)