Left Menu

Power Engineers and Allies Rally Against Controversial SHANTI Bill

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), along with central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, plans a nationwide protest on December 23. They oppose the SHANTI Bill, passed by Lok Sabha, which permits private participation in the nuclear sector, citing safety and accountability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:52 IST
Power Engineers and Allies Rally Against Controversial SHANTI Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), in conjunction with central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for December 23. They are rallying against the SHANTI Bill, which recently passed the Lok Sabha, as it seeks to open India's nuclear sector to private players.

According to AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey, the bill threatens India's nuclear safety and accountability framework by allowing large-scale private and foreign involvement. The SHANTI Bill aims to usher in a profit-driven licensing system, which could lead to financial burdens of nuclear accidents being shifted to the victims and the State.

Protestors are demanding the bill's withdrawal, restoration of stringent liability provisions, and the creation of a truly independent nuclear regulatory authority. They call for stronger environmental and labor protections, alongside clear Parliamentary oversight on foreign involvement in nuclear projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025