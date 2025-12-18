Left Menu

Czech Republic Challenges EU's Emissions Plan Amid Global Competition

The Czech Republic's new government, under Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is opposing the EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS2), fearing it harms competitiveness and raises energy costs. Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek emphasizes keeping pace with global powers like China and the US, pushing for a system overhaul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:06 IST
Czech Republic Challenges EU's Emissions Plan Amid Global Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The newly formed Czech Republic government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is making waves by rejecting the European Union's next-generation emissions trading scheme, ETS2. The scheme, part of the Green Deal, aims to curtail emissions through building and transport incentives beginning in 2028.

Czech Industry Minister Karel Havlicek criticized the scheme, arguing that it could jeopardize the country's industrial competitiveness and inflate energy costs. Havlicek highlighted the need for the Czech Republic to maintain competitiveness against major powers like China and the United States.

The Czech government's move might lead to a confrontation with the EU as it seeks support to abolish ETS2, highlighting the potential economic burden. Their stance indicates a strategic pivot to ensure domestic industries remain viable without excessive EU-imposed constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025