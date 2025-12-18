French Apples: A Sweet Taste of Europe in India

Representing the shared values of Europe's rich agricultural heritage, the Interprofessional Association for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (INTERFEL) proudly introduces the French apple to India, a symbol of the continent's fruit-growing tradition. In 2025, apple production in France has seen a notable 4% increase from the previous year, highlighting the resilience of the industry even in the face of global climate challenges.

This year's harvest features a wide range of varieties, including classics like Gala and Golden, alongside emerging new types that have experienced a remarkable 51% increase in growth. French apple growers, dedicated to sustainable farming methods such as precision irrigation and eco-friendly pest control, ensure their practices contribute positively to the environment.

To celebrate this successful season, a European campaign in India will feature events such as in-store tastings and interactive games, bringing the distinct flavors of French apples to Indian consumers. Enthusiasts can enjoy these apples at major supermarkets across India, savoring a sweet reminder of Europe's rich agricultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)