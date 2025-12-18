EU Summit Faces Critical Decision on Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
EU leaders grapple with using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine's war effort during a pivotal summit. Legal and financial concerns, particularly from Belgium and Italy, complicate the issue. A proposed reparation loan, requiring consensus, remains the primary option amidst potential Russian legal challenges.
European Union leaders are locked in intense discussions over the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort, marking a significant test of the bloc's unity and resolve at a Brussels summit.
Amid strained public finances, the European Commission's proposal to leverage Russian central bank assets, primarily held in Belgium, faces legal and financial scrutiny. EU leaders including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasize the urgency of reaching an agreement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the call for EU support, underscoring the moral imperative of using Russian assets for Ukraine's defense. However, concerns persist, with Belgium seeking assurances on risk-sharing and Moscow warning of legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
