Gujarat Shines Brighter: INOXGFL Group Unveils Solar and Wind Power Facilities

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday marked a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector with the inauguration of INOXGFL Group's state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing plant and Inox Wind's nacelle and hub facility near Ahmedabad.

The solar facility, located in Bavla, boasts a 3GW capacity, representing an investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, according to INOXGFL Group's Executive Director, Devansh Jain. In parallel, the Kalyangarh facility, dedicated to manufacturing key wind turbine components, comes with a 1.2GW capacity, backed by a Rs 150 crore investment.

Inox Solar is also expanding its presence with an integrated solar cell-plus-module facility in Odisha. As part of a broader Rs 5,500 crore investment plan, Inox aims to reach a collective solar manufacturing capacity of 19GW by FY27, significantly boosting their projected revenues to approximately Rs 30,000 crore by FY28.