Left Menu

Gujarat Shines Brighter: INOXGFL Group Unveils Solar and Wind Power Facilities

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated INOXGFL Group's new solar module and wind turbine component manufacturing facilities. The solar plant near Ahmedabad boasts a 3GW capacity, while the wind turbine facility has a 1.2GW capacity. Inox plans a cumulative solar capacity of 11GW in India and abroad by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:39 IST
Gujarat Shines Brighter: INOXGFL Group Unveils Solar and Wind Power Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday marked a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector with the inauguration of INOXGFL Group's state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing plant and Inox Wind's nacelle and hub facility near Ahmedabad.

The solar facility, located in Bavla, boasts a 3GW capacity, representing an investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, according to INOXGFL Group's Executive Director, Devansh Jain. In parallel, the Kalyangarh facility, dedicated to manufacturing key wind turbine components, comes with a 1.2GW capacity, backed by a Rs 150 crore investment.

Inox Solar is also expanding its presence with an integrated solar cell-plus-module facility in Odisha. As part of a broader Rs 5,500 crore investment plan, Inox aims to reach a collective solar manufacturing capacity of 19GW by FY27, significantly boosting their projected revenues to approximately Rs 30,000 crore by FY28.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025