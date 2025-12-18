Delhi High Court to Deliver Verdict on MP Mahua Moitra's Plea Against Lokpal Sanction

The Delhi High Court is poised to deliver a crucial verdict on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's legal challenge against the Lokpal's sanction for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to press charges in the alleged cash-for-query scandal. The decision will be handed down by a Division Bench featuring Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

The High Court previously reserved its judgment following comprehensive arguments from all involved parties. Moitra's petition disputes the Lokpal's November 12 decision to allow the CBI to proceed against her. Despite a request from her legal team, led by Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta, for an interim stay on the CBI's actions, the Court refrained from granting such relief at the hearing's conclusion.

Moitra's case hinges on claims that the Lokpal failed to adequately review her written and oral arguments, violating Section 20 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. Her legal representation contends that the Lokpal misapplied legal provisions in its sanctioning process. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju defended the CBI's actions, asserting full compliance with legal procedures and arguing that an oral hearing extended beyond statutory requirements. The High Court's decision will follow its meticulous review of the Lokpal's complete order.

