Sri Lanka's Cyclone Recovery Fund Surpasses Expectations at SLR 4.2 Billion

Sri Lanka's Rebuild Fund, established post-Cyclone Ditwah, has reached SLR 4.2 billion, with contributions from local and international sources. President Dissanayake's initiative highlights global solidarity, while recovery costs are projected at USD 6-7 billion. Parliament's decision on a supplementary estimate will determine future recovery strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:39 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's efforts to recover from the devastation of Cyclone Ditwah have received a significant financial boost. The Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund, instituted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has amassed over SLR 4.2 billion, according to Harshana Suriyapperuma of the Finance Ministry.

The fund, comprising direct deposits and foreign currency contributions, highlights substantial support from both domestic and international sources, including Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, overseas citizens, and supportive organizations. North American contributions are notably leading the charge.

Amid the severe impact on infrastructure and disaster-response capacities, the government is appealing for further assistance. The Sri Lankan parliament is poised to consider a supplementary estimate to bolster recovery efforts, as initial cost projections stand at USD 6-7 billion.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

