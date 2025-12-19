Waaree Energies' $30 Million Investment in United Solar Holding

In a significant strategic move, Waaree Energies announced a $30 million investment in United Solar Holding Inc. on Friday. This investment is channeled through Waaree Solar Americas Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of the Indian solar energy firm.

The financial transaction involves a binding term sheet for Series B preferred shares. Additionally, it encompasses a polysilicon offtake deal, bolstering Waaree's solar manufacturing capabilities, especially in the United States.

Expected to finalize by January 31, 2026, this investment underscores Waaree's commitment to expanding operations. The company currently operates a 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility in Texas, slated for expansion to 3.2 GW.

