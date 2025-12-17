Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy with Manufacturing Comments
Rahul Gandhi criticized India's manufacturing sector during his visit to Germany, stating that manufacturing is declining, prompting reactions from the BJP calling his remarks 'anti-India.' Gandhi highlighted the importance of developing manufacturing ecosystems for growth after visiting BMW facilities in Munich.
During a recent visit to Germany, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a political debate by criticizing the state of India's manufacturing sector. Gandhi highlighted the decline in manufacturing and urged the creation of robust ecosystems to foster economic growth.
The comments, made after a tour of BMW's facilities in Munich, triggered a quick response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling party labeled Gandhi's comments as 'anti-India,' defending the nation's manufacturing status as progressively improving.
While Gandhi's observations were part of a broader engagement with the Indian diaspora in Germany, BJP spokespersons accused him of maligning India's image abroad. The visit, organized by the Progressive Alliance, included meetings with German government officials.
