French Farmers Demand Action as Government Calls for Christmas Truce

French farmers have been protesting for over a week against the government's handling of cattle lumpy skin disease and a trade deal with Mercosur. The government has called for a truce over Christmas, while farmers demand responses to their concerns and continue demonstrations, including blockades and public actions.

  Country:
  • France

In a bid to quell ongoing protests by French farmers, the government has called for a Christmas truce, urging an end to blockades disrupting holiday activities. The protests are driven by dissatisfaction with the handling of cattle lumpy skin disease and opposition to a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc.

Farmers, who have been blocking roads with manure and demonstrating countrywide, even gathered at President Macron's residence in northern France, placing a symbolic coffin labeled 'RIP Agri' and 'NO Mercosur'. Further south, in Avignon, farmers expressed their discontent by hurling potatoes at public buildings.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is actively meeting with farm unions to address their grievances, with promises of a written response by evening. While union leaders signal willingness to consider a temporary ceasefire, the decision hinges on government actions and assurances related to agricultural policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

