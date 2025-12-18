In a strategic move to contain a lumpy skin disease outbreak, France has deployed its army to expedite the vaccination of cattle. The military operation aims to vaccinate approximately 750,000 cows in response to increasing protests from farmers in the southern regions of the country.

The discontent among the farming community stems from concerns over declining agriculture, exacerbated by international competition and stringent regulations. With the risk of disrupting upcoming year-end festivities, the government is committed to completing the vaccination campaign within a month.

Underlining its stance against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for enhanced protections for European farmers. To support the cause, France has procured additional vaccine doses, bringing them to Toulouse via military transport, and plans to leverage army veterinarians to administer the shots efficiently.

