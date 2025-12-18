Left Menu

France Mobilizes Army in Fight Against Lumpy Skin Disease Crisis

France deploys its army to expedite cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease, addressing a crisis that has sparked farmer protests. Amidst discontent over agricultural decline, the French government increases vaccination efforts and plans to complete inoculations within a month, while opposing a EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a strategic move to contain a lumpy skin disease outbreak, France has deployed its army to expedite the vaccination of cattle. The military operation aims to vaccinate approximately 750,000 cows in response to increasing protests from farmers in the southern regions of the country.

The discontent among the farming community stems from concerns over declining agriculture, exacerbated by international competition and stringent regulations. With the risk of disrupting upcoming year-end festivities, the government is committed to completing the vaccination campaign within a month.

Underlining its stance against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for enhanced protections for European farmers. To support the cause, France has procured additional vaccine doses, bringing them to Toulouse via military transport, and plans to leverage army veterinarians to administer the shots efficiently.

