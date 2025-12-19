Mexico's 2026 Financial Forecast: A 16.6% Turnaround

In an optimistic financial forecast, Mexico's public sector financing requirements are projected to shrink to 16.6% of the nation's GDP by 2026, a notable decrease from the previous year's projections.

This announcement, made by the finance ministry on Friday, marks a 2.2 percentage point reduction compared to 2025, reflecting the government's strategic financial planning efforts.

Additionally, the ministry unveiled the calendar for upcoming government securities auctions for the first quarter of 2026, offering a glimpse into Mexico's ongoing economic management. The publication of the auction calendar further emphasizes the nation's commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)