Uproar Over Illicit Codeine Syrup Network in Uttar Pradesh

The arrest of Priyanshu Gautam by Raebareli police for involvement in trafficking illegal codeine-based cough syrup has ignited a wave of political and public outrage in Uttar Pradesh. Initiating on a complaint from the Drug Inspector, Gautam was apprehended and placed in judicial custody on Thursday. His arrest follows a previous case where Divakar Singh, owner of Ajay Pharma, was detained for a similar offence.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party MLA Mukesh Verma staged a protest, raising questions on the accountability of high-profile figures allegedly tied to the case. Verma condemned the sale of the dangerous syrup, which is feared to be a lethal threat under the veil of medicine. Concerns were expressed over government inaction and potential cover-ups in this grave matter.

Echoing these sentiments, SP MLA Brajesh Yadav accused BJP of complicity, raising suspicions that the party facilitated the distribution of the toxic syrup, endangering innocent lives. Yadav called for immediate government action against the culprits to prevent further public health disasters. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later confirmed that efforts are underway under the NDPS Act by the state's law enforcement and FSDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)