Illuminating Bangalore: Signify's Triple Philips Smart Light Hubs Launch

Signify, the leading global lighting company, has inaugurated three new Philips Smart Light Hubs in Bangalore. This move is part of their effort to deliver innovative lighting solutions to the city's tech-savvy consumer base. The launch underscores Bangalore's significance as a central market for smart home innovations.

Updated: 20-12-2025 11:57 IST
Bangalore witnessed a major development in its lighting sector as Signify, the world's front-runner in lighting solutions, launched three Philips Smart Light Hubs in the city. This expansion aims to cater to the growing demand for smart and decorative lighting among Bangalore's tech-forward demographic.

The newly inaugurated smart hubs showcase an array of lighting products that blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. Located in prime areas of the city, these stores will serve customers, architects, and interior designers, offering them the latest in smart lighting technology and design.

With Bangalore being an innovation hub, Signify's strategic launch signifies the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences through its cutting-edge smart lighting solutions. The initiative bolsters Signify's presence in the booming Indian market, aligning with the city's evolving consumer needs.

