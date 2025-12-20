Swift Recovery: Nowshera's Irrigation Canals Revive Amidst Floods

In a swift response to the recent flooding, the Irrigation Department in Nowshera has successfully restored canals that were damaged, ensuring the resumption of water supply to farmers in Rajouri, Sunderbani, and Poonch. These efforts come after the floods caused significant disruptions to the region's irrigation infrastructure.

Jatinder Kumar, Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Division, Nowshera, highlighted the department's ongoing efforts to secure essential water supply for residents. He emphasized the department's commitment to maintaining water availability despite sustaining substantial flood-related damage. Their work continues at various locations to ensure complete restoration.

Local farmers have expressed satisfaction with the department's prompt action. Beneficiaries reported consistent communication and adequate water supply, with repairs swiftly made to damaged canals and pipes. Meanwhile, in the remote Kalakote sub-division of Rajouri, development work under Centrally Sponsored Schemes is improving living conditions and providing new employment opportunities, marking significant progress in areas once deprived of basic amenities.

