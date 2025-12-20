Northern Army Commander's Strategic Poonch Evaluation

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma made a strategic visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, focusing on assessing the operational readiness of units assigned to counter-terrorism operations.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma underscored the need for mission-readiness, emphasizing the role of technology and inter-agency collaboration to meet emerging challenges effectively.

He applauded the troops for their exemplary professional conduct and their adaptability, attributes honed through extensive and innovative training programs.

