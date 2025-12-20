Left Menu

Northern Army Commander's Strategic Poonch Evaluation

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, to evaluate the counter-terrorism readiness of deployed units. He highlighted the importance of technology integration and collaboration with other agencies. He also praised the troops for their professional skills and innovative training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:03 IST
Northern Army Commander's Strategic Poonch Evaluation
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma made a strategic visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, focusing on assessing the operational readiness of units assigned to counter-terrorism operations.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma underscored the need for mission-readiness, emphasizing the role of technology and inter-agency collaboration to meet emerging challenges effectively.

He applauded the troops for their exemplary professional conduct and their adaptability, attributes honed through extensive and innovative training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025