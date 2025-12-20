Northern Army Commander's Strategic Poonch Evaluation
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, to evaluate the counter-terrorism readiness of deployed units. He highlighted the importance of technology integration and collaboration with other agencies. He also praised the troops for their professional skills and innovative training.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma made a strategic visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, focusing on assessing the operational readiness of units assigned to counter-terrorism operations.
During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma underscored the need for mission-readiness, emphasizing the role of technology and inter-agency collaboration to meet emerging challenges effectively.
He applauded the troops for their exemplary professional conduct and their adaptability, attributes honed through extensive and innovative training programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets React to BOJ Rate Hike and Technology Surge
PM Modi Calls for Global Trust & Technology Integration in Traditional Medicine
IIT-Kharagpur and Google Forge New Alliances in Education and Technology
Technology Shares Lead Market Rebound Amid Economic Uncertainty
Micron Technology Dominates High-Bandwidth Chip Market Amid AI Surge