Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Congress's Alka Lamba for Protest Escalation

A Delhi court has framed charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba for allegedly instigating a protest near Jantar Mantar in violation of prohibitory orders. The court noted videos showing her pushing police and leading protesters beyond permitted areas. Lamba faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:52 IST
Rouse Avenue Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has moved to frame criminal charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba. The charges relate to a July 29, 2024, protest near Jantar Mantar that allegedly escalated, in part due to Lamba's actions.

The court cited video evidence showing Lamba pushing police officers, jumping barricades, and allegedly instigating protesters to breach designated protest zones.

While the defense argued that the protest was peaceful and within designated areas, the court found sufficient evidence to suspect Lamba's involvement in obstructing police duties and public movement. Consequently, charges will proceed to trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

