Andhra Pradesh: Leading the Charge on Energy Efficiency

Andhra Pradesh is setting the standard for energy efficiency and conservation in India, according to chief secretary K Vijayanand. The state has embraced forward-thinking policies to reduce energy consumption, leading to recognition as a national role model.

During the National Energy Conservation Week's valedictory function in Vijayawada, Vijayanand noted the successful implementation of energy-saving projects across sectors such as buildings, industries, and institutions. Andhra Pradesh has made strides in converting street lighting to LED, catalyzed by the post-cyclone Hud Hud recovery, resulting in significant energy savings.

Key initiatives include the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across agriculture and industry under the Perform, Achieve, and Trade scheme, alongside a strong emphasis on policy measures like mandatory green building norms. The state's commitment to environmental education is further shown by the formation of 1,550 Energy Literacy Clubs in schools, promoting energy conservation as a societal responsibility.

