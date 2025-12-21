Left Menu

San Francisco Lights Back Up: Massive Power Outage Resolved

A massive power outage hit San Francisco, affecting 130,000 residents. Crews restored power to about 95,000 customers, while 35,000 remain without electricity. The outage caused traffic disruptions and temporary business closures, but no injuries were reported.

21-12-2025

A major power outage plunged part of San Francisco into darkness, impacting 130,000 residents. Pacific Gas and Electric Company worked swiftly, restoring electricity to approximately 95,000 customers by late Saturday.

The blackout resulted in significant traffic disruptions, forcing some businesses to shutter temporarily. Authorities advised against non-essential travel and emphasized caution.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among workers or the public, and most services are expected to resume by Sunday.

