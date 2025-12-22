Chasing the Dark Fleet: High Seas Pursuit of Oil Tankers

The U.S. Coast Guard is intensifying efforts against Venezuela's illegal oil trade by pursuing a sanctioned tanker in international waters. The operation, part of a broader U.S. strategy, aims to curtail Venezuela's 'dark fleet.' According to officials, the tanker Bella 1 is part of an evasive operation linked to Iran.

Despite being under sanctions, the vessel has not been boarded yet, but U.S. operations indicate a heightened military presence. This pursuit follows a series of recent actions by the Trump administration targeting maritime vessels engaged in Venezuelan oil trade, as geopolitical tensions rise in the region.

Analysts suggest these measures could lead to fluctuation in oil prices, impacting markets as Venezuela's oil export volumes diminish. The White House continues its pressure campaign, affecting international trade dynamics and energy sector stability.

