Left Menu

True Credit Secures $75 Million to Accelerate Growth

Non-bank lender True Credit has secured a $75 million loan from CIM to support its expansion. The funds will enhance Balancehero India's market reach, product offerings, and customer base. The company aims to leverage AI-enabled underwriting and strong unit economics to serve more borrowers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

True Credit, a non-bank lender operating the Truebalance app, on Monday declared it has secured a $75 million loan from U.S.-based impact investment manager CIM.

The borrowed funds raised by Balancehero India, the parent company of the NBFC, aim to drive the firm's next growth phase. With current monthly disbursements of over Rs 500 crore, the company seeks to broaden its market, product, and customer reach across India.

Group CFO Anupam Vasadani highlighted the firm's solid unit economics and compliance-first strategy, bolstered by AI-enabled underwriting, as key drivers for future growth, making this investment pivotal for expanding access to underserved borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025