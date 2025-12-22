True Credit Secures $75 Million to Accelerate Growth

True Credit, a non-bank lender operating the Truebalance app, on Monday declared it has secured a $75 million loan from U.S.-based impact investment manager CIM.

The borrowed funds raised by Balancehero India, the parent company of the NBFC, aim to drive the firm's next growth phase. With current monthly disbursements of over Rs 500 crore, the company seeks to broaden its market, product, and customer reach across India.

Group CFO Anupam Vasadani highlighted the firm's solid unit economics and compliance-first strategy, bolstered by AI-enabled underwriting, as key drivers for future growth, making this investment pivotal for expanding access to underserved borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)