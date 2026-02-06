Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Ban on 'Casteist' Film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

BSP chief Mayawati has criticized the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', urging the Centre to ban it due to alleged caste-based insults against Brahmins. The outcry over the film has led to legal actions and widespread discontent among the Brahmin community for its portrayal of the term 'pandit'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati has strongly condemned the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for its alleged derogatory depiction of the Brahmin community, calling it a 'casteist' production. She urged the Centre to impose an immediate ban.

Mayawati expressed her dismay via a post on her official X handle, highlighting the portrayal of 'pandit' as an infiltrator not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in films, sparking disrespect and insult nationwide. The controversy has fueled intense anger among Brahmins.

An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station against the film's director and crew under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, citing the promotion of enmity and intentional insult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

