India's Biggest Oil Acreage Bid Deadline Extended for Fourth Time

India's Directorate General of Hydrocarbons has extended the bid deadline for its largest oil and gas acreage offering, OALP-X, to May 29, 2026. The extension aims to provide investors more time under new regulations. The bid round covers 25 blocks over 191,986 sq km in various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:27 IST
The Indian government has again extended the submission deadline for its largest-ever oil and gas acreage offering under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X), according to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. Potential investors now have until May 29, 2026, to place their bids.

The extension marks the fourth such shift in deadlines, with industry insiders suggesting the move aims to give potential investors additional time to study recently liberalized rules following the passage of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill. Initially launched in February 2025, the OALP-X offering encompasses 25 blocks with a total area of approximately 191,986 square kilometers.

This latest OALP round offers six onshore blocks, six shallow-water tracts, one deepwater block, and 12 ultra-deepwater locations. Notably, the Andaman Basin features four blocks with a combined area of 47,058 sq km, which could hold significant reserves. The bid round aims to boost domestic oil and gas production to reduce reliance on imports, a significant financial burden on the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

