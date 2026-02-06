Left Menu

Daylight Murder of AAP Leader Raises Alarm Over Punjab's Law and Order

AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Jalandhar gurdwara, triggering a political backlash. The brazen murder in daylight raised questions about law and order in Punjab. Opposition leaders criticized the governing AAP for failing to ensure safety, as they claimed the state is descending into lawlessness.

Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:26 IST
In a shocking incident, Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. The assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, fired multiple rounds at the leader as he was leaving the venue after rendering his respects.

The brazen daylight attack ignited political unrest, with opposition leaders castigating the AAP-led government for the deteriorating law and order in Punjab. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa expressed concerns about public safety under AAP rule, raising questions about governance.

Amidst this political storm, Punjab Police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The murder has intensified criticism from political adversaries, asserting that the state is slipping into a dangerous realm of lawlessness.

