Missile Drills Unfold Across Iranian Cities

Iranian state media reported missile drills in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad. Videos of missile launches were published but lacked detailed location information. The authenticity of these videos has not been verified by independent sources like Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:21 IST
Iranian state media announced missile drills across various cities on Monday, a move that remains shrouded in mystery as details are sparse.

The public broadcaster's Telegram channel, alongside semi-official sources, released footage purportedly showing missile launches, yet the exact locations remained undisclosed.

While the outlets pointed to Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad as key sites of activity, Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accuracy of these video claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

