Missile Drills Unfold Across Iranian Cities

Iranian state media announced missile drills across various cities on Monday, a move that remains shrouded in mystery as details are sparse.

The public broadcaster's Telegram channel, alongside semi-official sources, released footage purportedly showing missile launches, yet the exact locations remained undisclosed.

While the outlets pointed to Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad as key sites of activity, Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accuracy of these video claims.

