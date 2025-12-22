Left Menu

Pakistan's $4 Billion Arms Deal with Libya Amid U.N. Embargo

Pakistan has agreed to a $4 billion deal to sell military equipment to the Libyan National Army, despite a U.N. arms embargo on Libya. The deal includes aircraft and training materials, continuing efforts to bolster its defense export industry and build regional influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:53 IST
Pakistan's $4 Billion Arms Deal with Libya Amid U.N. Embargo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has struck a significant $4 billion agreement to provide military equipment to the Libyan National Army (LNA), according to four Pakistani officials, despite an ongoing U.N. arms embargo on Libya. The deal solidifies Pakistan's efforts to expand its defense export market.

The agreement, one of the largest weapons sales for Pakistan, was cemented during a meeting between Pakistan's military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and LNA's Deputy Commander-in-Chief Saddam Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi. Although specifics remain undisclosed, the transaction reportedly includes JF-17 fighter jets and Super Mushak trainer aircraft.

The sale, set to unfold over the next two and a half years, has already drawn international scrutiny due to existing political instability in Libya. Analysts speculate Pakistan's motives revolve around expanding its influence in North Africa while highlighting its military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025