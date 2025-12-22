Pakistan's $4 Billion Arms Deal with Libya Amid U.N. Embargo

Pakistan has struck a significant $4 billion agreement to provide military equipment to the Libyan National Army (LNA), according to four Pakistani officials, despite an ongoing U.N. arms embargo on Libya. The deal solidifies Pakistan's efforts to expand its defense export market.

The agreement, one of the largest weapons sales for Pakistan, was cemented during a meeting between Pakistan's military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and LNA's Deputy Commander-in-Chief Saddam Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi. Although specifics remain undisclosed, the transaction reportedly includes JF-17 fighter jets and Super Mushak trainer aircraft.

The sale, set to unfold over the next two and a half years, has already drawn international scrutiny due to existing political instability in Libya. Analysts speculate Pakistan's motives revolve around expanding its influence in North Africa while highlighting its military capabilities.

