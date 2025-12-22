Left Menu

Cricket Stars Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube Set to Boost Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube will play for Mumbai in the last two group matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab take place in Jaipur on January 6 and 8, following their series win against South Africa.

Updated: 22-12-2025 21:32 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are set to feature in Mumbai's concluding two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy group stage. An MCA source confirmed their participation in the fixtures against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, scheduled for January 6 and 8 in Jaipur.

Suryakumar and Dube were last seen in action during the final T20I of India's five-match series against South Africa, which India clinched with a 3-1 victory. Their return is anticipated to strengthen Mumbai's lineup as they compete in Group C, which includes Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa.

In related news, Yashasvi Jaiswal, having recovered from gastritis, could potentially join the team later in the tournament. Meanwhile, ODI player Rohit Sharma is expected to participate in Mumbai's first two matches against Sikkim and Uttarakhand on December 24 and 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

